Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP OPTIMISTIC AMID FINAL KIM SUMMIT PREP

The U.S. president forecasts a "nice" outcome from his historic and unprecedented meeting with the North Korean leader.

2. WHERE THEY JUST OFFICIALLY HEARD ABOUT SUMMIT

North Koreans got their first big dose of news from Singapore as state media announces their leader would be meeting Trump in the city-state.

3. WHO THRIVED AFTER TRUMP LAWYER INTERVENTION

AT&T and Novartis regret turning to Michael Cohen for help, but a Florida immigration firm appears to have gotten nearly everything it wanted.

4. BROTHEL BANS WEIGHED IN NEVADA

A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists launch referendums to ban brothels in two of the seven counties in the state.

5. CRUCIAL TEST OF EBOLA VACCINE LOOMS

For the first time since the virus was identified more than 40 years ago, a vaccine has been dispatched to front line health workers in Congo.

6. WHERE SYRIAN ORPHANS HAVE SETTLED

Nearly 50 besieged children who fled bombardment in Aleppo two years ago have found a new home near the Turkish border.

7. TRUMP TAKES MORE SWIPES AT TRUDEAU

In tweets, the president insulted the Canadian prime minister as "dishonest" and "weak" after Trump withdrew from a G-7 group statement.

8. TIJUANA'S 'LITTLE HAITI' STALLED BUT MIGRANTS PLANTING ROOTS

Haitians who made headlines last year when they tried to cross from Mexico into the U.S. are now putting down roots in the Mexican border city.

9. WHO WON BIG AT TONY AWARDS

The American, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" outmuscles the acclaimed and sprawling British import "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" for the most statuettes, including best musical.

10. TIGER WOODS GETS ANOTHER MAJOR SHOT

Now ranked 80th in the world and 10 years removed from his last major championship, Woods tees it up at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills this week.