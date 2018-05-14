10 Things to Know for Today









Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Palestinian protesters burn tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel prepared for the festive inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem. less Palestinian protesters burn tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Monday, May 14, 2018. Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel prepared for ... more Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP Image 2 of 3 Police officers carry a body bag containing one of the victims of Sunday's explosions upon arrival at a hospital in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, May 14, 2018. The flurry of attacks in the country's second largest city have raised concerns that previously beaten down militant networks in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation have been reinvigorated by the return of some of the estimated 1,100 Indonesians who went to fight with the Islamic State group in Syria. less Police officers carry a body bag containing one of the victims of Sunday's explosions upon arrival at a hospital in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Monday, May 14, 2018. The flurry of attacks in the country's ... more Photo: Trisnadi, AP Image 3 of 3 One year-old Karam Mahmoud cries as an election official inks her finger at her grandmother's request during the parliamentary elections at a polling site in the shadow of the Nebi Yours shrine, destroyed by Islamic State militants during their three-year reign in Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, May 12, 2018. This is the first parliamentary election since the militant group was ousted from the city. less One year-old Karam Mahmoud cries as an election official inks her finger at her grandmother's request during the parliamentary elections at a polling site in the shadow of the Nebi Yours shrine, destroyed by ... more Photo: Maya Alleruzzo, AP 10 Things to Know for Today 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEADLY VIOLENCE AHEAD OF US EMBASSY EVENT

Several Palestinians are killed by Israeli fire, and scores wounded, as thousands march toward the Gaza border while Israel prepares for the inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

2. WHAT DOESN'T APPEAR TO FIT WITH 'AMERICA FIRST'

Trump says he will help the Chinese telecommunications company ZTE get "back into business" after the U.S. government cut off access to its American suppliers.

3. WHAT POLICE ARE SAYING ABOUT INDONESIA BOMBINGS

Families with young children were involved in deadly attacks on a police headquarters and coordinated suicide bombings on three city churches.

4. WHO LEADS IRAQI ELECTION RESULTS

The coalition of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr takes an early lead in the country's national elections.

5. FRANCE QUESTIONS PARENTS, FRIEND OF PARIS STABBING SUSPECT

Counterterrorism investigators want to know if Khamzat Azimov, 20, a French citizen born in the Russian republic of Chechnya, had help or co-conspirators.

6. MARIJUANA GROWERS DIVERSIFY WITH HEMP AMID CBD BOOM

A glut of pot and low prices for it in Oregon prompt some growers to switch to hemp to cash in on soaring interest in the cannabidiol extract from it that is a health craze, AP learns.

7. EVEN BIGGER SEX ABUSE SCANDAL RANKLES CHILEANS

The Marist Brothers congregation reveals that at least 14 minors were abused from the 1970s until 2008 by a brother who worked at two of the order's schools.

8. NOISY HAWAIIAN VOLCANO LAVA FISSURE PROMPTS MORE EVACUATIONS

A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sends gases and lava exploding into the air, spurring officials to call for more evacuations near Kilauea volcano's summit.

9. SNOOPY MAY BE JOINING SONY

The Japanese electronics giant's music unit is buying a stake in Peanuts Holdings, the company behind Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

10. TRIAL ON TAP IN NFL TEAM'S MEMORABILIA LAWSUIT

A lawsuit accuses the New York Giants and QB Eli Manning of knowingly selling bogus "game-worn" equipment to unsuspecting collectors.