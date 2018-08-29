1 death from Hawaii storm Lane reported on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Officials are reporting the first death associated with a powerful storm that initially threatened Hawaii as a hurricane and later weakened to a tropical depression.

Kauai County officials said Wednesday firefighters pulled the body of a 30-year-old man from a Koloa stream. Police identified him as local resident Joshua Bradbury.

He was found Tuesday after a resident called 911 saying he saw Bradbury jump into the stream and float away. Police say Bradbury was apparently trying to save a dog.

Kauai roads and taro patches flooded Tuesday as leftover moisture from Tropical Depression Lane dumped heavy rain on the island.

Lane is the nation's second rainiest tropical cyclone since 1950. Mountain View on the Big Island recorded 52.02 inches (132 centimeters) of rain over from Aug. 22 through Sunday.