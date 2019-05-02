Zix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Zix Corp. (ZIXI) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $6.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The e-mail encryption company posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Zix expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $44.5 million to $45 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Zix expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 42 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $167 million to $169000 billion.

Zix shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.23, a climb of 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZIXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZIXI