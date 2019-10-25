Workers at Texas GM plant approve deal, strike likely to end

United Auto Worker Lindsey Higgins, exits the the UAW Local 2250 Ken Worley Hall with her two children after voting on the offer made to union workers by General Motors on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Wentzville, Mo. "I don't feel great about the contract but I have these two to think about. I can't keep striking. I've got to keep a roof over their head," said Higgins. UAW workers have been on strike since Sept. 16. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) less United Auto Worker Lindsey Higgins, exits the the UAW Local 2250 Ken Worley Hall with her two children after voting on the offer made to union workers by General Motors on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in ... more Photo: Laurie Skrivan, AP Photo: Laurie Skrivan, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Workers at Texas GM plant approve deal, strike likely to end 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Striking workers at the General Motors factory with the most employees have approved a new contract with the company, all but assuring the deal will be ratified and a contentious 40-day strike will end soon.

Production workers at GM's SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, voted 78% in favor, while skilled trades voted 60% for the contract. Arlington is the United Auto Workers union's largest local, representing more than 5,000 people.

The voting percentages were posted Friday on the local's website but no totals were given. Also, workers at an assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, near St. Louis also approved the deal Friday with 63.5% of production workers and 69.9% of skilled trades in favor.

About 49,000 workers walked off their jobs Sept. 16, halting production at more than 30 U.S. factories and hampering it in Mexico and Canada due to parts shortages. Analysts estimate the strike cost GM more than $2 billion.

Leaders at the union local office in Arlington apparently think the contract will be approved when national vote totals are announced later Friday.

The website told members to check after 4 p.m. Friday to find out when they return to work.

The new four-year contract includes a mix of wage increases and annual lump-sum payments, as well as an $11,000 signing bonus. But it also allows GM to close three U.S. factories that made slow-selling cars and transmissions.

Heather Hollingsworth contributed to this report from Kansas City, Missouri.