Woman gets 30 years in prison in Texas dismemberment killing

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for severing the limbs of a family member who was beaten with baseball bats and suffocated after she lured him to a San Antonio home.

A judge sentenced Candie Dominguez on Monday. She had confessed last week to participating in the September 2014 slaying of her cousin, 35-year-old Jose Luis Menchaca, over a botched drug deal and stabbing.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Dominguez testified Friday she had no remorse for her role in the slaying of Menchaca, whose remains were burned on a barbecue pit.

Dominguez's then-boyfriend, Daniel Moreno Lopez, also was convicted in the killing last June. Lopez was sentenced to life in prison.

Lopez's cousin, Gabriel Moreno, was acquitted during a retrial in December after a previous trial ended with the jury deadlocked.

