Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-13-20-32-33, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(three, thirteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $114 million
