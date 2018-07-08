Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

01-10-43-45-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3

(one, ten, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/