https://www.westport-news.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-12891509.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
Updated 12:25 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-29-36-57-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 4
(fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $215 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments