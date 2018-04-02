https://www.westport-news.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-All-or-Nothing-Evening-12800269.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game
Published 7:18 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Evening" game were:
04-05-13-14-15-16-17-19-20-21-23-24
(four, five, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
