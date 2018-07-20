West Texas house fire leaves 2 dead, cause of blaze sought

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas house fire has left two people dead in what authorities describe as an accidental blaze.

The Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. A city statement says fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the residence.

Firefighters removed a male and a female from the home. Both were transported to an Abilene hospital, where the female was pronounced dead.

The male victim was flown to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where he also died. Names and ages of the victims weren't immediately released.

Authorities in Abilene did not immediately provide further details on a possible cause of the accidental fire. A message left for an arson investigator wasn't immediately returned Friday.