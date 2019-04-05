Warrants issued for alleged vandals of Border Patrol museum

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in West Texas have identified 16 people they say vandalized a museum that celebrates the work of U.S. Border Patrol agents.

The El Paso Police Department says a two-month investigation led to warrants for the activists. Members of the group posted stickers on museum's walls and left explicit notes in the guestbook on Feb. 16.

The group posted video of the incident, which it describes as a protest against the detention of migrant children in Tornillo, New Mexico. That detention center has since been closed.

Authorities say the stickers caused $3,000 in damage.

Police are asking the suspects to turn themselves in and have not made any arrests. Five of the suspects are from New Mexico. Police say others live as far away as New York and Florida.