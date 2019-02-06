Viper Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $688,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $73.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $144 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $288.8 million.

Viper Energy shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.71, a rise of 28 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VNOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VNOM