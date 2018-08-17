Vietnam War-era prisoners of war gather in Texas for reunion

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — More than 120 Vietnam War-era prisoners of war are reconnecting with one another at a Dallas-area reunion hosted by developer Ross Perot (puh-ROH') Jr. and a nonprofit veterans' organization.

The "Return to Freedom" reunion marks the 45th anniversary of the repatriation of the 662 American POWs held by the North Vietnamese government. NAM-POWs Corp., the nonprofit veterans' group co-hosting the reunion, says 458 of those POWs are alive today with an average age of 78.

The four-day reunion at The Omni Frisco at The Star hotel continues through Sunday.