Vermont's congressman says Trump should be impeached

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives says President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Democratic Rep. Peter Welch announced his support for the impeachment of Trump on Thursday. He says Trump has "established a clear pattern of willful disregard for our Constitution and its system of checks and balances" and Congress shouldn't tolerate it anymore.

Welch offered a long list of reasons he thinks Trump should be impeached, including the president's attacks on the media and his racial attacks on some opponents.

The House of Representatives is led by a Democratic majority and it voted Tuesday to condemn recent Trump tweets about opponents as racist. The following day it rejected an effort to impeach Trump. Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas led that drive.