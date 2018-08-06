Vaalco Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $544,000.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 15 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $24.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.05. A year ago, they were trading at 89 cents.

