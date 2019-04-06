Utah base cited as most at risk in climate change rankings

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The Pentagon calls Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah most at risk for negative impacts from climate change among 79 vital military installations in the United States.

The Salt Lake Tribune and the Standard-Examiner report that a document provided by the Defense Department to members of Congress provided rankings of 79 Air Force, Army and Navy bases considered mission-critical.

It said the most endangered Navy base was Naval Air Station at Key West, Florida, and that the most endangered Army base is Fort Hood in Texas.

The bases were evaluated for potential for wildfire, flooding, drought, desertification and thawing permafrost. Hill had no potential for thawing permafrost but was rated high in other categories.

Hill has units that fly F-35 fighters and perform logistical and maintenance work.