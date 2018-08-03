US, BNSF settle lawsuit over damages from Montana derailment

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney's Office in Montana says BNSF Railway has agreed to pay $200,000 and spend up to $750,000 on road repairs to settle damage claims from a train derailment in the Kootenai National Forest.

The settlement announced Friday resolves a lawsuit brought against the Fort Worth, Texas railway last year over a 2011 derailment of a 18 cars from a train hauling wheat about 50 miles west of Whitefish.

Prosecutors alleged that during cleanup work BNSF extensively damaged a forest road and refused to pay a $1.1 million bill from the government.

Prosecutors also alleged BNSF trespassed on forest roads and failed to pay costs for annual road maintenance and overweight vehicle permit fees.

BNSF agreed as part of the settlement to make annual road maintenance contributions.