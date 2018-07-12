The Latest: Woman gets prison in pipeline protest shooting

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This photo provided by the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center in Bismarck, N.D., shows Red Fawn Fallis, of Denver. Fallis, who accused of shooting at officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in 2016 is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon, July 11, 2018, in Bismarck. She pleaded guilty in January to civil disorder and a weapons charge. Prosecutors are recommending seven years in prison, though federal Judge Daniel Hovland can go up to 15 years. (Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center via AP) less This photo provided by the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center in Bismarck, N.D., shows Red Fawn Fallis, of Denver. Fallis, who accused of shooting at officers during protests in North Dakota against the ... more Photo: AP The Latest: Woman gets prison in pipeline protest shooting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a woman accused in a Dakota Access oil pipeline protest shooting (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

A Denver woman accused of shooting at officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline has been sentenced to 4 years and nine months in federal prison.

Authorities accused Red Fawn Fallis of firing a handgun three times while resisting arrest in October 2016. No one was hurt. She pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to civil disorder and a weapons charge in a deal with prosecutors in which another weapons charge was dropped.

She was sentenced Wednesday during a 5 ½-hour hearing, in a courtroom packed with dozens of her supporters.

Prosecutors recommended seven years in prison, with the defense asking for no more than 2 ½ years.

Federal Judge Daniel Hovland called it "a very serious case that could have escalated into something far worse."

__

11 a.m.

A Denver woman accused of shooting at officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline is finding out how long she'll spend in a federal prison.

Red Fawn Fallis is being sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Bismarck. Prosecutors are recommending seven years in prison, though federal Judge Daniel Hovland could give her up to 15 years.

Authorities accused Fallis of firing a handgun three times while resisting arrest in October 2016. No one was hurt. She pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to civil disorder and a weapons charge. Prosecutors agreed to drop another weapons charge.

The months of protests drew thousands of pipeline opponents and resulted in 761 arrests, but it didn't stop the project. The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil to Illinois for a year.