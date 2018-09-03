The Latest: Storm moving fast toward central US Gulf Coast

The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says that a storm is moving quickly toward the central U.S. Gulf Coast and a storm surge watch has been issued from the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

The Miami-based center says the system will gradually strengthen and is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday evening.

The system is brewing about 175 miles (281 kilometers) east-southeast of Marathon in the Florida Keys. Maximum sustained winds of the unnamed system have been clocked at 30 mph (45 kph) and the system is moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the central Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Florida line westward to nearly Morgan City, Louisiana.

The system could dump 2 to 4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain over parts of the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday.

___

8 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall are possible over parts of the central U.S. Gulf Coast in coming days.

The Miami-based center said Sunday afternoon that a storm system is brewing about 240 miles (385 kilometers) east-southeast of Marathon in the Florida Keys. Maximum sustained winds of the unnamed system have been clocked at 30 mph (45 kph) and the system is moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

The center says the system will gradually strengthen and is expected to become a tropical depression sometime Monday and a tropical storm by Monday evening. It says the system could dump 2 to 4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain over parts of the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and South Florida through early Tuesday.

Elsewhere, forecasters say, storm are expected to develop over the nation's midsection in coming days that could dump from 3 to 7 inches (8-17 centimeters) of rain in some areas.

___

5 p.m.

Tropical Storm Florence poses no threat to land as it continues to churn across the open Atlantic with no change in strength.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the tropical storm is centered about 700 miles (1,125 kilometers) west-northwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Its moving west-northwest at about 17 mph (28 kph).

At 5 p.m. EDT Sunday, Florence had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85kph) with higher gusts.

Forecasters say little change in strength is expected in coming days and no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

___

11:15 a.m.

Tropical Storm Florence is moving quickly west and has strengthened slightly but still poses no threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 11 a.m. EDT advisory Sunday that the storm

The storm is located about 605 miles (970 kilometers) west-northwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of western Africa. The storm was moving west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kph).

Maximum sustained winds have decreased slightly to near 50 mph (85 kph) with higher gusts. The hurricane center said little change in strength is forecast over the next few days.

___

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a new tropical storm in the eastern Atlantic will strengthen throughout the weekend but does not currently threaten land.

The center said in its 11 a.m. EDT advisory that Tropical Storm Florence was located about 225 miles (365 kilometers) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands off the west coast of Africa.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Florence is moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). The storm's maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) were expected to strengthen in the next 48 hours.