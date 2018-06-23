Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP
Darwin Micheal Mejia, left, and his mother Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia are escorted to a news conference after their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Linthicum, Md. The Justice Department agreed to release Mejia-Mejia's son after she sued the U.S. government in order to be reunited following their separation at the U.S. border. She has filed for political asylum in the U.S. following a trek from Guatemala. less
Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP
Immigrants in ankle chains disembark from a bus at the Federal Courthouse for hearings on Friday, June 22, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a host of unanswered questions, including what happens to the more than 2,300 children already taken from their parents and where the government will house all the newly detained migrants in a system already bursting at the seams. less
Photo: Matt York, AP
Darwin Micheal Mejia, third from right, and his mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, right, are escorted to a news conference after their reunion at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Linthicum, Md. The Justice Department agreed to release Mejia-Mejia's son after she sued the U.S. government in order to be reunited following their separation at the U.S. border. She has filed for political asylum in the U.S. following a trek from Guatemala. less
Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP
People gather at Saint Mark Catholic Church for a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a host of unanswered questions, including what happens to the more than 2,300 children already taken from their parents and where the government will house all the newly detained migrants in a system already bursting at the seams. less
Photo: Matt York, AP
Jesus Funes, 19-months-old, an immigrant from Honduras, eats a banana after crossing back into Reynosa, Mexico, with his family Thursday, June 21, 2018. The family, who was seeking asylum, said they were told by officials they would be separated so they voluntarily returned to Mexico. less
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
Mariana Ybarra speaks at Saint Mark Catholic Church during a solidarity with migrants vigil, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. President Donald Trump's order ending the policy of separating immigrant families at the border leaves a host of unanswered questions, including what happens to the more than 2,300 children already taken from their parents and where the government will house all the newly detained migrants in a system already bursting at the seams. less
Photo: Matt York, AP
The facts about Trump's policy of separating families at the border
The Washington Post fact-checks
some of the statements made by the Trump administration regarding child separation at the Southern border.
Photo: Olivier Douliery / TNS
Since 2014, hundreds of thousands of children and families have fled to the United States because of rampant violence and gang activity in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. U.S. laws provide asylum or refugee status to qualified applicants, but the Trump administration says smugglers and bad actors are exploiting these same laws to gain entry. less
Photo: John Moore / Getty Images
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen says the government has detected hundreds of cases of fraud among migrants traveling with children who are not their own. President Trump says he wants to close what he describes as "loopholes" in these humanitarian-relief laws. less
Photo: Susan Walsh, Associated Press
The Central American refugee crisis developed during President Barack Obama's administration and continues under Trump. The two administrations have taken different approaches. The Justice Department under Obama prioritized the deportation of dangerous people. Once he took office, Trump issued an executive order rolling back much of the Obama-era framework. less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images
Obama's guidelines prioritized the deportation of gang members, those who posed a national security risk and those who had committed felonies. Trump's January 2017 executive order does not include a priority list for deportations and refers only to "criminal offenses," which is broad enough to encompass serious felonies as well as misdemeanors. less
Photo: Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Then, in April 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rolled out the zero-tolerance policy.
When families or individuals are apprehended by the Border Patrol, they're taken into DHS custody. Under the zero-tolerance policy, DHS officials refer any adult "believed to have committed any crime, including illegal entry," to the Justice Department for prosecution. If they're convicted, that triggers deportation proceedings. less
Photo: The Journal Gazette, Associated Press
Then, in April 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rolled out the zero-tolerance policy.
Illegal entry is a misdemeanor for first-time offenders, and a conviction is grounds for deportation. Because of Trump's executive order, DHS can deport people for misdemeanors more easily, because the government no longer prioritizes the removal of dangerous criminals, gang members or national-security threats. (A DHS fact sheet says, "Any individual processed for removal, including those who are criminally prosecuted for illegal entry, may seek asylum or other protection available under law.") less
Photo: John Moore, Staff / Getty Images
Families essentially are put on two different tracks. One track ends with deportation. The other doesn't.
After a holding period, DHS transfers children to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) in the Department of Health and Human Services. They spend an average 51 days at an ORR shelter before they're placed with a sponsor in the United States, according to HHS. The government is required to place these children with family members whenever possible, even if those family members might be undocumented immigrants. "Approximately 85 percent of sponsors are parents" who were already in the country "or close family members," according to HHS. Some children have no relatives available and in those cases the government may keep them in shelters for longer periods of time while suitable sponsors are identified and vetted. less
Photo: Jerry Lara / San Antonio Express-News
Families essentially are put on two different tracks. One track ends with deportation. The other doesn't.
Adding it all up, this means the Trump administration is operating a system in which immigrant families that are apprehended at the border get split up, because children go into a process in which they eventually get placed with sponsors in the country while their parents are prosecuted and potentially deported.
The White House tweeted "ENOUGH of the misinformation. This Administration did not create a policy of separating families at the border." less
Photo: White House
This is a question of Trump and his Cabinet choosing to enforce some laws over others. The legal landscape did not change between the time the Trump administration released nearly 100,000 immigrants during its first 15 months and the time the zero-tolerance policy took effect in April 2018.
What changed was the administration's handling of these cases. Undocumented immigrant families seeking asylum previously were released and went into the civil court system, but now the parents are being detained and sent to criminal courts while their kids are resettled in the United States as though they were unaccompanied minors. less
Photo: John Moore, Getty Images
Waldman sent figures from fiscal 2010 through 2016 showing that, out of 2,362,966 adults apprehended at the southern border, 492,970, or 21 percent, were referred for prosecution. These figures include all adults, not just those who crossed with minor children, so they're not a measure of how many families were separated under Obama. less
Photo: John Moore, Staff / Getty Images
Trump administration officials say they're trying to keep parents informed about their kids.
But some families instead have wound up in wrenching scenarios.
"Some of the most intense outrage at the measures has followed instances of parents deported to Central America without their children or spending weeks unable to locate their sons and daughters," The Washington Post's Nick Miroff reported. "In other instances, pediatricians and child advocates have reported seeing toddlers crying inconsolably for their mothers at shelters where staff are prohibited from physically comforting them." less
Photo: John Moore, Getty Images
Trump administration officials say they're trying to keep parents informed about their kids.
But some families instead have wound up in wrenching scenarios.
Administration officials have pointed to a set of laws and court rulings that they said forced their hand, including:
--A 1997 federal consent decree that requires the government to release all children apprehended crossing the border. The "Flores" consent decree began as a class-action lawsuit. The Justice Department negotiated a settlement during President Bill Clinton's administration. According to a 2016 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, the Flores settlement requires the federal government to release rather than detain all undocumented immigrant children, whether they crossed with parents or alone. The agreement doesn't cover any parents who might be accompanying those minors, but it doesn't mandate that parents be prosecuted or that families be separated. Moreover, Congress could pass a law that overrides the terms of the Flores settlement. Waldman said the Flores settlement requires the government to keep immigrant families together for only 20 days, but no part of the consent decree requires that families be separated after 20 days. Courts have ruled that children must be released from detention facilities within 20 days under the Flores consent decree, but none of these legal developments prevents the government from releasing parents along with children. less
Photo: RON EDMONDS, STF
Administration officials have pointed to a set of laws and court rulings that they said forced their hand, including:
--A 2008 law meant to curb human trafficking called the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA). This law covers children of all nationalities except Canadians and Mexicans. Central American children who are apprehended trying to enter the United States must be released rather than detained under the terms of the TVPRA, and they're exempt from prompt return to their home countries. The law passed with wide bipartisan support and was signed by a Republican president, George W. Bush. No part of the TVPRA requires family separations. less
Photo: John Moore, Getty Images
--The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. This comprehensive law governs U.S. immigration and citizenship and makes a person's first illegal entry into the United States a misdemeanor. Clinton, Bush and Obama - the presidents who were in office during the immigration boom of the past few decades - never enforced the INA's illegal-entry provision with the Trump administration's zeal. The INA says nothing about separating families. It was sponsored by Democrats and passed by a Democratic-held Congress. President Harry Truman, also a Democrat, tried to veto the bill, describing it as a reactionary and "un-American" measure meant to keep out immigrants from Eastern Europe. Congress overrode his veto. "What has changed is that we no longer exempt entire classes of people who break the law," Nielsen said at a White House briefing June 18. "Everyone is subject to prosecution." less
Photo: Washington Post Photo By Jabin Botsford
It's unclear whether 100 percent of adults are being prosecuted. Experts on the ground say there are not enough resources on the border to process all these cases. Trump administration officials say immigrants should show up at a port of entry to request asylum if they want to avoid prosecution, but there's usually a big crowd and people often get turned away at these entry points, according to reporting from Texas Monthly. less
Photo: Bloomberg Photo By Andrew Harrer.
It's strange to behold Trump distancing himself from the zero-tolerance policy ("the Democrats gave us that law") while Nielsen claims it doesn't exist ("it's not a policy") and Sessions defends it in speech after speech. "We do have a policy of prosecuting adults who flout our laws to come here illegally instead of waiting their turn or claiming asylum at any port of entry," Sessions said in a speech on June 18 in New Orleans. "We cannot and will not encourage people to bring children by giving them blanket immunity from our laws."
In a June 7 speech, he said: "I hope that we don't have to separate any more children from any more adults. But there's only one way to ensure that is the case: it's for people to stop smuggling children illegally. Stop crossing the border illegally with your children. Apply to enter lawfully. Wait your turn." less
Photo: Butch Comegys, Associated Press
The attorney general also suggested on June 7 that legal developments are forcing his hand. "Because of the Flores consent decree and a 9th Circuit Court decision, ICE can only keep families detained together for a very short period of time," he said. But as we've explained, this is misleading. Neither the consent decree nor the court ruling forces the government to separate families. What they do provide is accommodations for children that the government could extend to parents if it wanted to. less
Photo: Butch Comegys
For Trump, the family-separation policy is leverage as he seeks congressional funding for his promised border wall and other immigration priorities, according to reporting by The Washington Post. Top DHS officials have said that threatening adults with criminal charges and prison time would be the "most effective" way to reverse the rising number of illegal crossings. less
Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP/Getty Images
TOPEKA, Kansas (AP) — The Latest on the separation of immigrant children from their parents following President Donald Trump's order allowing them to remain with their parents (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
Kansas' child welfare agency has concluded after an inspection that immigrant children housed in Topeka group homes are "having their needs met."
Spokeswoman Taylor Forrest issued an email statement Friday evening after the state Department for Children and Families completed an inspection of The Villages homes on a 400-acre site outside Topeka. The statement was not specific about the inspector's findings.
Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer ordered the inspection after four Democratic legislators accused him of not being aggressive enough in seeking information about the immigrant children at The Villages homes.
The nonprofit group has a contract with the federal government to house up to 50 unaccompanied immigrant children. It's not clear how many were separated from their parents during a recent crackdown at the U.S-Mexico border.
___
5:25 p.m.
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer ordered an immediate inspection of Topeka group homes that are housing unaccompanied immigrant children.
Colyer directed the state Department for Children and Families to inspect The Villages homes Friday after four Democratic state legislators criticized him during a Statehouse news conference. They said Colyer was not being aggressive enough in seeking information about the immigrant children there.
The Villages has a federal contract to house 50 unaccompanied immigrant children at its seven group homes in Topeka and Lawrence. But it won't say whether any of them had been separated from their parents during recent crackdown at the border.
Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr said the state doesn't have control over the federal contract but can ensure that the homes continue to meet state standards.
___
5:15 p.m.
Ryan Patrick, the top federal prosecutor in South Texas, says he continues to file all illegal entry cases referred to him by border authorities, keeping the zero tolerance policy in effect at his office. What's unclear is if the Border Patrol has pulled back on referring cases to him.
"Right now we're looking at what we're going to do. Whatever we do we are going to keep the families together," Manuel Padilla, chief of the Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley sector, said at news conference at the agency's station in Weslaco.
___
4:55 p.m.
A top immigration official says it's unclear how family reunification will occur now that President Donald Trump ordered parents and children no longer be split.
"It's a big question. There have not been a lot of answers," said Henry Lucero, a director of field operations at Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Lucero spoke at a forum at a Border Patrol station in Weslaco headlined by U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Texas Republicans.
ICE, which detains the patents, says family reunification isn't new to the agency but the numbers are larger now. Lucero said in the majority of cases he knows during his career, the parent asks to be deported and leave the child with a caretaker, typically a relative.
Sister Norma Pimentel of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley pushed back, saying parents choose to go home without their children because it takes four months to reunite.
Lucero disagreed, saying it "generally takes days" for ICE to reunite a willing parent with the child, who is monitored by the Health and Human Services Department.
___
4:15 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says there are approximately 100 migrant children separated from their families in the city, but that city officials have little information about them.
Garcetti told reporters at City Hall on Friday that he wants the children to be reunited with their parents as soon as possible, but they are under federal jurisdiction and beyond the city's control.
The two-term Democrat says many of the children are very young, including some too young to identify their parents.
The children are with foster families or group homes contracted with the federal government, but the city did not know where. The city learned of them from activists and other groups that take in unaccompanied minors.
He says the federal government will not share any information.
___
4 p.m.
Three Democratic U.S. senators say a holding facility for immigrant children on the Texas border near El Paso appears to be occupied by about 250 teenage boys mostly from Central America.
The lawmakers made the discovery Friday as they pushed for more information about the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy for immigrants crossing the border illegally.
The fenced-off cluster of tents near Tornillo on Texas' border with Mexico and other holding facilities for immigrant children are under scrutiny amid confusion over President Donald Trump's order to stop separating migrant children from families detained while crossing into the U.S. illegally.
A contractor that operates the shelter 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of El Paso briefed U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut without letting the lawmakers enter holding areas or speak with detained minors.
___
3:20 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has visited a Miami-area facility housing more than 1,000 teenage migrants.
After his tour Friday, the Florida Republican said he didn't speak to any of the children inside the Homestead complex because of privacy regulations.
Officials say all the children are classified as unaccompanied minors, including fewer than 70 who were separated from adult relatives at the border.
He said splitting up families at the border was "a terrible situation," but the U.S. doesn't have the money or the capacity to hold families together when they are detained by immigration authorities.
Rubio said Congress would need to create those kinds of facilities. He added the desire to keep families together needed to be supported with policies that would help prevent people from making dangerous journeys to flee violence in their homelands.
___
2:05 p.m.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a notice that it may seek up to 15,000 beds to detain immigrant families.
The agency on Friday put out a request for information to help in planning for potential new family detention facilities.
The notice comes after the administration stopped separating immigrant children from their parents on the southwest border amid public outcry and officials said they intended to seek to detain families together during immigration proceedings.
The agency currently has about 3,300 beds for immigrant parents and their children in family detention facilities.
The notice comes amid a scramble by federal agencies to find space for immigrants.
The Pentagon says it's drawing up plans to house up to 20,000 unaccompanied children on military bases.
___
1:15 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says that 66 of the more than 2,300 migrant children separated from their families at the border in recent weeks under President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy are in Chicago area shelters.
The Illinois Democrat said Friday two-thirds of those children are below the age of 13.
Durbin's comments marked the first time a public official has specified how many of them are in the Chicago area.
They remain separated from their parents after Trump this week signed an order to stop separating families who cross the border illegally.
The children are being cared at shelters run by Heartland Alliance, a nonprofit human rights organization.
___
1:10 p.m.
Some of the parents who were separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are being held at an immigration facility in suburban Denver.
U.S. Customs and Immigration said Friday that 50 parents are being held at its detention center in Aurora.
Spokesman Carl Rusnok said he didn't have any more details about how long those people had been held at the center, which is run by a private contractor, the GEO Group.
Immigration attorneys say they've been working to get parents released on bond as they try to reunite with their children.
___
1:05 p.m.
Louisiana Democratic state senators have pushed legislation asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to recall Louisiana National Guard troops at the Texas border until separated families who entered illegally are reunited with their children.
A Senate committee on Friday advanced the legislation with a 3-1 vote, solely on Democratic support. Republican Sen. Neil Riser voted against the measure.
Louisiana has had a three-person National Guard team and one helicopter at the border since May. Edwards, a Democrat, announced Wednesday that the team will remain until mid-July as planned.
Edwards said the crew had no role in separating families, a policy the governor criticized as "unconscionable."
___
1 p.m.
The father of the girl who is pictured crying on the cover of this week's Time magazine says the Honduran foreign ministry told him that his daughter is detained with her mother in McAllen, Texas, and the two have not been separated.
Denis Varela says he hasn't heard from his wife or daughter in almost three weeks. The girl's mother apparently took their daughter to the United States without telling him.
Varela, a dockworker who lives in Puerto Cortes, Honduras, said that the ministry had given him the girl's detainee identification number. He was told his daughter was in McAllen with her mother, but nothing else.
The girl's photo was apparently taken when she and her mother were first detained by Border Patrol officers and the mother was being searched.
___
12:50 p.m.
A coalition of progressives in Nevada upset with the Trump administration's immigration policy is urging a national association of school-based law enforcement officers to withdraw its invitation to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at a school safety conference in Reno next week.
Sessions is scheduled to address the National Association of School Resource Officers at a Reno hotel-casino on Monday.
Leaders of more than a dozen labor unions, women's, religious and minority groups sent a letter Thursday asking the association to rescind its invitation to Sessions because of the administration's stand on immigration.
They said "rolling out the welcome mat to Sessions" would demonstrate complicity with his support for the "zero tolerance" policy of separating migrant parents and children at the U.S. border.
Spokesman Jay Farlow of the Alabama-based association had no immediate comment.
___
11:50 a.m.
Four Democratic state lawmakers from Kansas are demanding that Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer be more aggressive in seeking answers about immigrant children housed in northeast Kansas group homes.
They accused Colyer Friday of being passive about getting information about reports that some children separated from their parents are being housed by the nonprofit agency The Villages.
Colyer spokesman Kendall Marr said the federal government didn't notify the administration of its plans and the state has sought information.
The Villages confirmed Thursday that it has a federal contract to house 50 unaccompanied immigrant children at seven group homes in Topeka and Lawrence.
But it would not say whether any of them had been separated from their parents during recent crackdown at the border.
___
11:30 a.m.
A lawyer says Friday has marked the first time since May 24 that no parents charged with crossing border illegally in the McAllen, Texas area had been separated from their kids.
Efren Olivares of the Texas Civil Rights Project advocacy group has been interviewing adult immigrants to track them and their children through separate government processing systems.
Olivares says the development Friday at the federal court in McAllen appears to be "a consequence of a change in policy by the government."
A senior Trump administration official told The Associated Press that about 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their parents had been reunited since May.
Olivares says his group has had contact with 381 parents separated from their children, and that none had confirmed being reunited.
He says some children were successfully placed with sponsors, including relatives in the U.S.
— Colleen Long in Washington.
___
10:30 a.m.
The U.N human rights office says President Donald Trump's decision to stop the U.S. policy separating migrant parents from their children doesn't go far enough.
A Trump executive order ended the policy of separations. Families will still be detained, just together.
Human rights office spokeswoman Ravini Shamdasani said Friday that "children should never be detained for reasons related to their or their parents' migration status."
Shamdasani urged the U.S. to overhaul its migration policy, such as by relying on "non-custodial and community-based alternatives" under the "logic of care" rather than that of law enforcement.
Also Friday, a group of nearly a dozen independent human rights experts commissioned by the U.N. said the new U.S. policy "may lead to indefinite detention of entire families in violation of international human rights standards."
___
10:25 a.m.
U.S. officials have allowed journalists to tour a South Florida facility housing more than 1,000 teenage migrants but did not let them take photos or record video during the visit.
Private contractors who run the center for unaccompanied minors in Homestead, Florida., showed journalists around the campus like-complex for about an hour.
The complex includes dorm-style buildings where children sleep up to 12 per room in steel-framed bunk beds, and warehouse-sized, air-conditioned white tents where minors attend classes and watch movies.
The children could be seen walking to the dining hall and classes, wearing government-issued cotton T-shirts and gym shorts. Some could be seen playing basketball and soccer, sometimes shouting and laughing.
Program director Leslie Wood said fewer than 70 of the 1,179 children had been separated from families at the border.
___
8:40 a.m.
A coalition of civil rights and student advocacy groups has sued the Boston Public Schools to find out how much student information the system shares with federal immigration officials.
The groups, including the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice, allege in the suit that the school system and Superintendent Tommy Chang have a "disturbing practice" of giving student information to immigration authorities.
The suit stems from the deportation of an East Boston High School student. The suit says evidence used by federal officials in deportation proceedings included a school report about two students who tried unsuccessfully to start a fight.
Chang has in the past said the schools don't share student information.
A schools spokesman said he could not comment because the system had not been served with the suit.
___
5:15 a.m.
A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated a month ago have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child.
The two were reunited at about 2:30 a.m. Friday at Baltimore-Washington International Airport in Maryland, hours after a Justice Department lawyer told a U.S. District Court judge the child would be released.
The mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, had filed for political asylum after crossing the border with her son, Darwin, following a trek from Guatemala. She said she started crying when the two were reunited and that she's never going to be away from him again.
Darwin said he was content and happy with the reunion.
The mother and son were to travel to Texas, where they will live while her asylum claim is being decided.
___
2:25 a.m.
Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's reversal of a policy separating immigrant children from parents.
A senior Trump administration official says about 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May. It was unclear how many of the children were still being detained with their families.
The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
In the Texas border city of McAllen, federal prosecutors unexpectedly did not pursue charges against 17 immigrants. One said "there was no prosecution sought" in light of Trump's executive order ending the practice of separating families.
But the president showed no sign of softening in public remarks.