The Latest: Official: 10 dead in Dallas-area plane crash

A screenshot of a Google Maps image of Addison Municipal Airport just north of Dallas, Texas. Authorities said a small, twin-engine airplane was destroyed in a fiery crash.

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a small plane at a Dallas-area airport (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

A town official says 10 people were killed when a small, twin-engine plane crashed into a hangar during takeoff at a Dallas-area airport.

Addison, Texas, spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth says no one survived the Sunday morning crash at the Addison Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed in the fiery crash after it struck an unoccupied hangar soon after 9 a.m.

Rosenbleeth says the Dallas County medical examiners office confirmed the deaths. An official with the medical examiner's office told The Associated Press they could not release any information Sunday evening.

FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday and the National Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a crew to the scene.

Addison is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Dallas.

___

3:40 p.m.

Authorities say a small plane crash set off a fire at a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into an unoccupied hangar at the Addison Municipal Airport soon after 9 a.m. The blaze destroyed the plane but the fate of those on board is unclear.

Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town immediately north of Dallas, said the plane crashed during takeoff and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished. He says authorities do not yet have a flight manifest and cannot release any information on the identity or condition of those aboard.

FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday afternoon and the National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to the scene.