The Latest: Officer on trial had no drugs, alcohol in system

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, left, is pictured on police body camera footage in Botham Jean's apartment as Dallas Police arrive, in video that was played for the jury in Guyger's murder trial, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger is accused of shooting her black neighbor in his Dallas apartment. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Dallas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbor inside his apartment (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A Dallas police detective says an officer who fatally shot her neighbor in his home last year had no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time.

Detective Eddie Ibarra's testimony Tuesday during the second day of Amber Guyger's murder trial marked the first time her toxicology results have been publicly revealed.

Guyger, who was off-duty but in-uniform at the time, has she said she mistook Botham Jean's apartment for her own when she shot him last September.

Jurors on Tuesday also watched body camera footage from police who responded to the shooting. In it, Guyger says, "I thought it was my apartment. I thought it was my apartment," as Officer Michael Lee moves past her and puts on a pair of gloves.

Lee testified that despite officers' efforts, Jean didn't open his eyes or otherwise communicate with first responders.

9:23 a.m.

The second day of testimony in the murder trial for a Texas police officer charged in the shooting death of her neighbor began Tuesday with jurors hearing the officer's frantic call to 911 following the shooting.

In the 911 call, Amber Guyger tells a dispatcher that she shot Botham Jean because she thought she was in her own apartment. Prosecutors said Monday that Jean was sitting in his living room, eating a bowl of vanilla ice cream, when Guyger walked into his home and shot him.

The recording of the 911 call was previously obtained by a Dallas TV station. In the call, Guyger says "I thought it was my apartment" nearly 20 times. She also says: "I'm gonna lose my job" and "I am going to need a supervisor."