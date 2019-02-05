The Latest: O'Rourke to decide on 2020 run this month

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Democrat Beto O'Rourke and his interview with Oprah Winfrey (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke says he'll announce whether he'll run for president "before the end of the month."

In an interview Tuesday with Oprah Winfrey, the former Texas congressman indicated he's leaning toward a bid even though family considerations could persuade him otherwise.

O'Rourke dazzled Democrats last year by nearly defeating Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the country's largest red state. But his presidential prospects have been overshadowed with the generally well-received 2020 campaign launches of Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Winfrey encouraged O'Rourke to seek the presidency. He was one of the guests for her TV program "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square."