DNA evidence helps solve a 37-year-old murder at Lake Tahoe

The woman known only as "Sheep's Flat Jane Doe," found murdered in Tahoe, was identified as Mary Silvani by the Wahoe County Sheriff's Office in May 2019.

New DNA evidence in a cold case murder at Lake Tahoe 37 years ago has determined the woman whose body was found near a hiking trail in 1982 was killed by a man who committed suicide in jail a year later after confessing to three other murders in California.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a news conference in Reno Tuesday he has closed the investigation into the shooting death of the victim now identified as Mary Silvani. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan in 1948 and attended high school in Detroit before moving to California.

Prior to her identification, she was known only the "Sheep's Flat Jane Doe."

Balaam says her killer was James Richard Curry, who was born in Texas in 1946 and served prison time for robbery there before he was arrested in California in January 1983.

He says Curry confessed to a 1982 murder in Santa Clara and two killings in the San Jose-area in January 1983 but died in a Santa Clara jail before he went to trial.