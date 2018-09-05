The Latest: Man accused of ramming Dallas TV station charged

Now Playing:

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a truck crashing into a Dallas TV station (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Jail records show the 34-year-old man police say rammed a pickup truck into the downtown building of Dallas' Fox television affiliate has a criminal history dating back more than 15 years.

Dallas police say in a news release that Michael Chadwick Fry was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he intentionally crashed into the building and scattered papers outside with information on a police shooting. Police say it doesn't appear the man was targeting the media.

Online Denton County records show that Fry has been booked into jail more than two dozen times since 2003 on a variety of crimes, including public intoxication and arson.

He was charged with criminal mischief in Wednesday's crash.

Police said no "suspicious devices" were found in a bag the man removed from his vehicle following the crash.

This image taken from video by KDFW Fox 4 shows a pickup truck after a man crashed the vehicle into the side of the Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. The man was arrested after pacing and scattering papers outside. Despite the crash, nobody was hurt. (KDFW Fox 4 via AP) less This image taken from video by KDFW Fox 4 shows a pickup truck after a man crashed the vehicle into the side of the Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. The ... more Photo: AP

This photo from video by KDFW Fox 4 shows a man being detained at right after crashing his pickup truck into the side of the Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Despite the crash, nobody was hurt. (KDFW Fox 4 via AP) less This photo from video by KDFW Fox 4 shows a man being detained at right after crashing his pickup truck into the side of the Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 5, ... more Photo: AP

In this image taken from video by KDFW Fox 4 a man is detained after crashing his pickup truck into the side of the Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Despite the crash, nobody was hurt. (KDFW Fox 4 via AP) less In this image taken from video by KDFW Fox 4 a man is detained after crashing his pickup truck into the side of the Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. ... more Photo: AP



Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Man accused of ramming Dallas TV station charged 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

___

11 a.m.

Authorities say they don't believe that a man who rammed his pickup truck into the downtown building of Dallas' Fox television affiliate was targeting the media.

Police Senior Cpl. Debra Webb says the man who was detained after the Wednesday morning incident was taken to a hospital for examination.

Witnesses say that after ramming into the building, the rambling man got out of his truck and scattered hand-written papers. Police say the papers had information on a police-involved shooting.

KDFW reporter Brandon Todd says people backed away when the man took an orange duffel bag out of his truck, fearing it could contain a bomb.

Webb says no "suspicious devices" were found in the bag. No one was hurt.

___

8 a.m.

Police have detained a "ranting" man accused of crashing a pickup truck into a Fox affiliate television station building in downtown Dallas during a live newscast.

KDFW posted details on Facebook Wednesday morning showing photos of the front of the vehicle rammed into windows near an entrance. The man paced and scattered papers outside. He was not able to enter the building and was soon arrested.

Anchors who continued on the air through the 7 a.m. newscast, despite the crash, say nobody was hurt.

A KDFW statement says "a man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning" and "jumped out and started ranting."

Police haven't returned messages about the suspect or a possible motive.