The Latest: Greenpeace drops effort to move lawsuit

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, law enforcement enters the Oceti Sakowin camp to begin arresting Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters in Morton County, near Cannon Ball, N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on a court dispute involving Greenpeace and the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Greenpeace is dropping an effort to move a lawsuit alleging it conspired against the Dakota Access oil pipeline from North Dakota state court to federal court.

Greenpeace had cited federal law dealing with court jurisdiction to try to get the state case moved to federal court, where the group had already prevailed against racketeering claims alleged by Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners.

ETP disputed Greenpeace's argument that federal court had jurisdiction over its latest lawsuit. Greenpeace attorneys in a late Friday filing acknowledged the company was correct and agreed to leave the lawsuit in state court.

ETP maintains Greenpeace and others should be held responsible for trying to disrupt pipeline construction and damage the company's reputation and finances. Greenpeace accuses ETP of using the legal system to bully critics.

___

8:10 a.m.

