The Latest: Gordon hits near Alabama-Mississippi border

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storm Gordon (all times local):

10:00 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon has made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.

The Miami-based forecasting center said Tuesday that Gordon struck about 10 p.m.

Gordon formed Monday morning near the Florida Keys.

Gordon's maximum sustained winds were 70 mph (110 kilometers). It never achieved hurricane status.

The storm is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas through Thursday.

The last hurricane to strike the U.S. was Nate, which came ashore in Biloxi, Mississippi, last October.

Summer Ranaldson walks to her car in the rain as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Mobile, Ala. Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle on Tuesday evening, the frontal edge of a system just offshore that forecasters warned could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall. less Summer Ranaldson walks to her car in the rain as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Mobile, Ala. Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama ... more Photo: Dan Anderson, AP

Manuel Arias walks with a guard dog, Toto, past boats that were dry-docked inland in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon, expected to make landfall as a hurricane later in the evening, in Pass Christian, Miss., Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. less Manuel Arias walks with a guard dog, Toto, past boats that were dry-docked inland in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon, expected to make landfall as a hurricane later in the evening, in Pass Christian, ... more Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP

Lauren Dueitt, left, and John Payne, 6, right, play in the high tide waters caused by Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. Lauren Dueitt, left, and John Payne, 6, right, play in the high tide waters caused by Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. Photo: Dan Anderson, AP

John Cunningham, left, and Hunter Shows, right, watch the waves crash from Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. John Cunningham, left, and Hunter Shows, right, watch the waves crash from Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. Photo: Dan Anderson, AP

Laura Cunningham, 10,left, Hunter Shows, center, and Brandon Perry, 10, right, watch the waves crash from Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Dauphin Island, Ala. Laura Cunningham, 10,left, Hunter Shows, center, and Brandon Perry, 10, right, watch the waves crash from Tropical Storm Gordon on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Dauphin Island, Ala. Photo: Dan Anderson, AP

Charles Bungart gets his boat out of the water as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. Charles Bungart gets his boat out of the water as Tropical Storm Gordon approaches on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Dauphin Island, Ala. Photo: Dan Anderson, AP











Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close The Latest: Gordon hits near Alabama-Mississippi border 1 / 7

Forecasters say 4 to 8 inches (10-20 centimeters) of rain could fall along the storm's track. Flash flood watches have been issued.

7 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Gordon has begun hurling tropical storm-force winds onshore along the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle coastline.

The Miami-based forecasting center said the core of Tropical Storm Gordon was still about 75 miles (125 kilometers) southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi as of 7 p.m. CDT Tuesday. That's also about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of Mobile, Alabama.

Forecasters say the storm could become a hurricane before expected landfall sometime Tuesday night along the north-central Gulf Coast. Hurricane Nate was the last hurricane to strike the U.S., making landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi, last October.

Forecasters say Gordon, after some strengthening late Tuesday, now packs top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). It's moving to the northwest toward the coast at 14 mph (22 kph).