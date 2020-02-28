The Latest: Confusion in immigration courts after ruling

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 file photo, migrants seeking asylum wait in line with their case paperwork during a weekly trip by volunteers, lawyers, paralegals and interpreters to the migrant campsite outside El Puente Nuevo in Matamoros, Mexico. A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a major Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts. A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in a 2-1 vote to put on hold the policy that furthered President Donald Trump's asylum crackdown. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File) less FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 file photo, migrants seeking asylum wait in line with their case paperwork during a weekly trip by volunteers, lawyers, paralegals and interpreters to the migrant campsite outside El ... more Photo: Denise Cathey, AP Photo: Denise Cathey, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Confusion in immigration courts after ruling 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Latest on a court ruling putting the Trump administration's “Remain in Mexico" policy on hold (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A federal court's ruling that temporarily blocks the Trump administration's policy forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico has produced confusion in some immigration courtrooms.

Immigration Judge Philip Law in San Diego delayed a final hearing on a Honduran man's asylum case to April 17 after a government attorney couldn’t answer his questions about the effect of Friday’s ruling.

The government attorney said she asked her supervisor how to address the ruling and that he didn’t know what to do either.

Law ordered the government to file a legal brief. Law said it wasn’t his call on whether the asylum-seeker would stay in the U.S. or be returned to Mexico, deferring to the Department of Homeland Security.

The government attorney later told the asylum-seeker that he may get released in the U.S.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the “Remain in Mexico" policy that the Trump administration put in place for those seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.