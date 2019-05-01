The Latest: Chancellor: Shooting victims were all students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a North Carolina university (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A university chancellor says the two people killed and four wounded in a campus shooting were all students.

University of North Carolina-Charlotte Chancellor Phillip Dubois said in radio interviews Wednesday that the two people killed were a 19-year-old from Midland, North Carolina and a 21-year-old from Waynesville, North Carolina.

He discussed the victims in interviews with WFAE and WBT. The spellings of their names couldn't immediately be confirmed.

The four wounded ranged in age from 19 to 23. Three were from North Carolina and one was from Saudi Arabia.

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip DuBois receives a hug after a news conference regarding a deadly shooting on the campus earlier in the day, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (David T. Foster III/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

1 a.m.

A shooting that killed two and wounded four at a North Carolina university left students scrambling for shelter and prompted fresh calls for ways to keep campuses safe.

A vigil was planned for Wednesday on the campus of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, where the shooting on Tuesday upended the last day of class. The governor vowed a hard look at what happened in order to prevent future shootings.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, told reporters that students should not have to fear for their lives on campus. He added: "In the coming days we will take a hard look at all of this to see what we need to do going forward."