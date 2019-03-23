The Latest: Campaigns: Klobuchar in NH, Harris in Texas

Democrat Beto O'Rourke address a crowd of several hundred at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Friday, March 22, 2019. The former Texas congressman is making his first visit as a presidential candidate to South Carolina, home of the first primary in the South.

The Latest on the 2020 campaign season (all times Eastern):

12:40 p.m.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar defended John McCain during a town hall in Rye, New Hampshire Saturday morning as the deceased military veteran and senator continues to be the subject of scorn from President Donald Trump.

The presidential candidate called McCain her friend. She said Trump's "ranting and raving" about McCain led her to remember the last time she had seen the Arizona Republican who lost his races president in 2000 and 2008.

Klobuchar and her husband had visited McCain and his wife at their ranch. McCain was having trouble speaking, she remembered. He found one of his books and pointed out a quote to Klobuchar.

The quote read: "There is nothing more liberating than fighting for a cause larger than yourself."

She says Trump doesn't understand that sentiment.

___

12:00 p.m.

New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker says he's "a little bit worried" about how the issue of reparations is being discussed during the presidential campaign.

Booker told people crowded into a barbershop in Rock Hill, South Carolina, that it's time to discuss the "persistent reality" of racism in this country, rather than worrying about how to handle a specific plan on reparations.

South Carolina holds the first southern primary and is the first place where candidates are tested by a primarily black democratic electorate.

Several candidates in the sprawling Democratic field have called out President Donald Trump as a racist, while others have voiced support for the idea of reparations for the descendants of enslaved black Americans.

Booker, who announced his candidacy at the start of Black History Month, has said its time to recommit to the fight for justice in America.

Booker is making his third trip to this early-voting state since announcing his presidential candidacy.

___

11:50 a.m.

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) is telling voters in South Carolina his candidacy might seem unlikely, but it may be time for the party's nominee to be a millennial from a red state.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke to several hundred voters in Greenville. Buttigieg also will make stops Saturday in Columbia and Rock Hill. It's his first trip to South Carolina since he launched a presidential exploratory committee in January.

Buttigieg says as a millennial he has a greater stake in the future of the country and more urgency to tackle issues like climate change.

He acknowledged the more "traditional" route to the White House is to spend years in Washington before running. But he says the country "would be better served if Washington started looking more like our best-run cities."

He also says it "might not be such a bad thing if people from redder states" like South Carolina and Indiana were "some of the faces of Democratic values."

___

12:40 a.m.

Presidential contenders are spreading out across the country on Saturday as they try to find space in the crowded 2020 Democratic field.

Much of the candidate activity is focused on the early contest states of New Hampshire and South Carolina.

California Sen. Kamala Harris will host a rally at Texas Southern University, while former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke will campaign in South Carolina.

Later Saturday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally in Los Angeles.

Back east, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a pair of events in New Hampshire. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will also appear in the state Saturday.

Down south, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will make campaign stops in South Carolina.