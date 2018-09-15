The Latest: Downtown march protests man's police shooting

This photo from video released Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in Kaufman, Texas, shows Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger getting booked after turning herself in Sunday, Sept. 9 following the fatal shooting of Botham Jean in his own apartment. Guyger was arrested manslaughter and has since been released on bond. (Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Jail via AP) less This photo from video released Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in Kaufman, Texas, shows Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger getting booked after turning herself in Sunday, Sept. ... more Photo: AP

This Feb. 27, 2014, portrait provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., shows Botham Jean. Authorities said Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, that a Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed Jean, a neighbor, after she said she mistook his apartment for her own. The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. less This Feb. 27, 2014, portrait provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., shows Botham Jean. Authorities said Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, that a Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed ... more Photo: Associated Press

Allison Jean and her husband, Bertram Jean, walk out of the church followed by their son, Brandt Jean, and their daughter, Allisa Findley following a funeral service for Botham Shem Jean at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday, September 13, 2018 in Richardson, Texas. He was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer in his apartment last week in Dallas. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less Allison Jean and her husband, Bertram Jean, walk out of the church followed by their son, Brandt Jean, and their daughter, Allisa Findley following a funeral service for Botham Shem Jean at the Greenville ... more Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP

Protesters in the shooting death of Botham Jean, gather at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment for hers. (Shaban Athuman /The Dallas Morning News via AP) less Protesters in the shooting death of Botham Jean, gather at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who says ... more Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP

Dominique Alexander speaks to the protesters of the shooting of Botham Jean on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment for hers. (Shaban Athuman /The Dallas Morning News via AP) less Dominique Alexander speaks to the protesters of the shooting of Botham Jean on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer ... more Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP

Mourners comfort Allison Jean, Botham Jean's mother, during the public viewing before the funeral of Botham Shem Jean at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Richardson, Texas. He was shot and killed by a police officer in his Dallas apartment. (Shaban Athuman/Dallas Morning News/TNS) less Mourners comfort Allison Jean, Botham Jean's mother, during the public viewing before the funeral of Botham Shem Jean at the Greenville Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Richardson, Texas. ... more Photo: Shaban Athuman, TNS

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 file photo, Brandt Jean, center left, brother of shooting victim Botham Jean, hugs his sister Allisa Charles-Findley, during a news conference outside the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, about the shooting of Botham Jean by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger on Thursday. He was joined by his mother, Allison Jean, second from left, and attorney Benjamin Crump, second from right, as attorney Lee Merritt, right, speaks to the media. A funeral is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, for Botham Jean killed in his home by a Dallas police officer who says she mistook his residence for her own. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File) less FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 file photo, Brandt Jean, center left, brother of shooting victim Botham Jean, hugs his sister Allisa Charles-Findley, during a news conference outside the Frank Crowley ... more Photo: Tom Fox, AP

Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peaks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peaks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on ... more Photo: Shaban Athuman, Associated Press

"Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, stands on a ledge next to a memorial during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, stands on a ledge next to a memorial during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, ... more Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP



















DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a deadly shooting in Dallas involving an off-duty police officer (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Dozens of demonstrators marched through the streets of downtown Dallas and briefly blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 to protest a white police officer's fatal shooting of a black man in his own apartment.

The march, which appeared to be peaceful, began with a rally outside Dallas police headquarters Friday evening. Demonstrators marched to the interstate, where they chanted "Shut it down!" before moving through downtown streets chanting slogans such as "Justice now!" along with the name of Botham Jean, the man shot to death in his apartment on Sept. 6.

No arrests have been reported.

Officer Amber Guyger is charged with manslaughter in the shooting and is free on bond. She has told investigators that she mistook Jean's apartment for her own, which is one floor below Jean's.

___

2:30 p.m.

The mother of a man killed in his own apartment by a white Dallas police officer has expressed disgust that reports have surfaced indicating that investigators found a small amount of marijuana in her son's home.

Allison Jean, the mother of 26-year-old Botham Jean, said Friday that her son's name was smeared by reports that police found 10.4 grams of marijuana in his apartment.

She also says she wants to see the toxicology report for off-duty officer Amber Guyger, who said she mistook Botham Jean's apartment for her own and shot him when he didn't obey her verbal commands.

A family attorney says a police search warrant request shows that investigators were looking for information that would "assassinate" Botham Jean's character.

___

2 p.m.

Attorneys for the family of a man who was killed by a Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own are demanding that the officer be fired.

The attorneys for the family of 26-year-old Botham Jean made the demand that Officer Amber Guyger be fired during a news conference on Friday.

One of them, Lee Merritt, said police investigators immediately looked for information that would "assassinate" Jean's character. He cited a police search warrant request that asked permission to search Jean's apartment for drugs.

A police affidavit shows that among other items, officers seized 10.4 grams of marijuana and a marijuana grinder from Jean's apartment.

Guyger has been arrested for manslaughter and is out on bond.

11:35 a.m.

Authorities in North Texas have released a video showing an off-duty white police officer being booked into jail after she was arrested in the slaying of a black neighbor in his apartment.

The video shows Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger in handcuffs and dressed in an orange jail uniform Sunday at the Kaufman County jail. She takes a seat in front of a desk and later leans her head down, bringing her hands to her face.

Guyger has been charged with manslaughter in the Sept. 6 shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean. Guyger told investigators she mistook his apartment for her own and court documents say she believed she had encountered an intruder.

She has been released on bond.