Texas teen gets 12 years in prison for stabbing classmate

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former high school student has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for cutting the throat of a classmate at a Fort Worth high school.

Taj Love, who is now 19, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the May 2017 attack at Brewer High School. Prosecutors say Love used a pocket knife to stab another student in the throat during lunch after the two got into an argument over stolen property.

Authorities say the victim survived the attack but suffered permanent damage to his vocal cords.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office says Love was sentenced Monday in Fort Worth.