Texas school to auction Confederacy items after name change

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio district officials are cleaning out mascot costumes, athletic gear, banners and other memorabilia after removing a Confederate reference from a high school's name.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the North East Independent School District plans to auction off hundreds of items from the former Robert E. Lee High School starting Monday. The move follows the district's decision last year to change the school's name to Legacy of Educational Excellence High.

Some artifacts will be saved for a future display in the school's library, such as a statue of the Confederate general. District officials have spent weeks sorting through memorabilia associated with the Confederacy ahead of the first day of classes in August.

The nearly 1,600 items will be auctioned online from July 16 through July 30.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com