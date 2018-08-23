Texas popcorn salesman mistaken for Australian politician

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A case of mistaken identity has thrust the co-owner of a popcorn company from Texas into the middle of Australian politics.

Texan Peter Dutton shares the same name on Twitter with an Australian Liberal Party member who is vying to become the country's next prime minister. That Peter Dutton's verified account is @PeterDutton_MP.

The Texas Dutton has tweeted that he wishes "the people of Australia would look at (his) profile" and see that he's a 30-year-old black man before sending him tweets. The Australian Dutton is 47 and white.

The American Dutton has received tweets from people who support and oppose his Australian namesake. He writes that it has been fun and he would love to visit Australia and sell his popcorn there.