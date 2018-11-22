Texas officer shoots, kills man during struggle

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an officer in South Texas shot and killed a man during a physical struggle after the man ran from a traffic stop.

Police report the shooting occurred Wednesday night and involved an officer with the Pasadena Police Department. Authorities say the man fled on foot during the traffic stop and started to toss drugs while running.

Police say the Pasadena officer and the man then got into a physical struggle and at some point the man was shot. The man died while the officer, a veteran in the department, was not injured.

The identity of the officer and suspect were not known Thursday morning. Pasadena is a suburb of Houston.