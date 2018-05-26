Texas officer arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty deputy

STAGECOACH, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a deputy sheriff, who was the officer's brother.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Stagecoach officer Robert Lee was arrested early Saturday for the shooting death of 57-year-old Harris County Deputy Rocky Lee.

Authorities say both officers were off duty at the time of the Friday afternoon shooting inside Robert Lee's home in a subdivision in Stagecoach, about 33 miles (53 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

Jail records do not list an attorney to speak on Robert Lee's behalf.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Spencer says Robert Lee initially said he shot and killed a suspected burglar in his home, but detectives now believe Rocky Lee was checking on the welfare of his brother.