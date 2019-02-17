https://www.westport-news.com/news/texas/article/Texas-man-shoots-self-in-stomach-during-13623466.php
Texas man shoots self in stomach during daughter's party
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities says a suburban Houston man was injured after he accidentally shot himself in the stomach at his daughter's birthday party.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified man was spinning a gun in his hand on Saturday when the weapon accidentally fired.
Authorities say the accidental shooting took place during a birthday party at the man's home for his 16-year-old daughter.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.
