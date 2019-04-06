Texas man sentenced for firing stray bullet that killed wife

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A jury in Northeast Texas has sentenced a 27-year-old man to 55 years in prison for inadvertently killing his wife when he began firing a pistol following a street fight.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that the Bowie County jury on Friday found Travon Walker of Texarkana guilty of murder in the death of Kaitlin Lee.

Prosecutors say Walker picked up Lee from work on Jan. 30, 2018, and then met up with a friend who was planning to settle a dispute with a man with a fistfight.

The friend asked Walker to hold his pistol and when the fight concluded Walker fired it into the air. Authorities say Walker also fired it toward others, with a stray bullet then striking his wife , who was standing in an alleyway.

She later died at a hospital.

