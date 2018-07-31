Texas man condemned for officer's death gets execution date

HOUSTON (AP) — A 60-year-old Texas man on death row for killing a Houston police officer more than 30 years ago has received an execution date.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday that a judge has signed an order setting Robert Jennings for lethal injection on Jan. 30 in Huntsville.

Jennings faces execution for fatally shooting Elston Howard, a Houston police vice officer, at an adult bookstore in Houston in July 1988.

Jennings was on parole at the time of the killing after serving 10 years of a 30-year sentence for robbery.

Witnesses said the officer was arresting a bookstore clerk for showing movies without a license when Jennings walked in and opened fire.

Jennings' attorneys have questioned whether jury instructions during the punishment phase of his trial were proper.