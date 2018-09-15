Texas man accused of stabbing cat, letting son fire rifle

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas man remains jailed after police allege he threatened to kill his girlfriend, fatally stabbed the family cat and left unguarded in his home an assault-type rifle that was fired by his 4-year-old son.

The Galveston County Daily News reports 27-year-old Mario Salinas is facing several charges, including cruelty to a non-livestock animal and terroristic threat to a family member.

According to documents, Salinas' girlfriend called police Monday, saying he had threatened to kill her.

Police went to the home after a report of a gunshot.

Salinas told officers his son had accidentally shot the family cat Snowflake. But a family friend told police Salinas had stabbed the pet.

Police say the boy accidentally fired the weapon after Salinas had left it on a bed along with others.