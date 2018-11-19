Texas cop arraigned in double homicide in upstate NY

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — A Texas police officer has made an appearance in a town court in upstate New York where he's among three people charged in connection with a double homicide.

Prosecutors in Wayne County, New York say 34-year-old Bron Bohlar, of Sunray, was arraigned Sunday in Sodus Town Court on a conspiracy charge. He's being held in the county jail.

His lawyer, James Riotto, called the charges inconsistent with Bohlar's career in law enforcement.

Bohlar and Charlene Childers and Timothy Dean, a couple also from Sunray, are charged in last month's shooting deaths of Amber Washburn and Joshua Niles, Childers' ex-boyfriend.

Police say Dean carried out the shooting while Bohlar and Childers helped plan it. Dean is a former Sunray police chief.

Childers is also in the Wayne County Jail while Dean remains in a Texas jail pending extradition to New York.