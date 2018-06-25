Texas commission to rule on candidate's child care request

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — The Texas Ethics Commission will soon rule on a female candidate's request to pay for campaign-related child care expenses with political contributions.

The Times Record News reports that Wichita County Commissioner candidate Catie Robinson filed a request with the commission last month for an advisory opinion on allowing all Texas candidates to use campaign funds for child care expenses. The commission's decision Wednesday could set a statewide precedent.

The move follows the Federal Election Commission's approval for federal candidates to do so.

The Texas commission sent Robinson a draft of a favorable opinion. She was a stay-at-home mother with two girls and began incurring child care expenses while campaigning.

Robinson says she is happy to be involved in a decision that could affect many other Texas residents who might be considering running for office.

