Texas commission to rule on candidate's child care request
Published 1:02 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — The Texas Ethics Commission will soon rule on a female candidate's request to pay for campaign-related child care expenses with political contributions.
The Times Record News reports that Wichita County Commissioner candidate Catie Robinson filed a request with the commission last month for an advisory opinion on allowing all Texas candidates to use campaign funds for child care expenses. The commission's decision Wednesday could set a statewide precedent.
The move follows the Federal Election Commission's approval for federal candidates to do so.
The Texas commission sent Robinson a draft of a favorable opinion. She was a stay-at-home mother with two girls and began incurring child care expenses while campaigning.
Robinson says she is happy to be involved in a decision that could affect many other Texas residents who might be considering running for office.
