Texas artificial reef project continues with help of donors

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Donors have helped save an artificial reef project off South Texas that uses materials including concrete pyramids and old railroad ties to increase fish habitat.

The RGV Reef project has already led to hundreds of thousands more red snapper and other fish in the Gulf of Mexico near South Padre Island, the Brownsville Herald reported.

The project, backed by the group Friends of RGV Reef, first sunk 50 concrete pyramids into the water in 2017. Thousands of tons of concrete material and two derelict vessels have been sunk at the site since, said Gary Glick, the group's president.

A 45-foot-high (14-meter-high) pile of concrete railroad ties donated by Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway interrupt the current and churn up nutrients. The nutrients are eaten by plankton, which are then eaten by sardines, which in turn, are eaten by snapper and other game fish.

The sunken materials create "patch reefs," which provide fish with shelter, habitat and food, Glick said.

"Railroad ties make the best habitat around, because they stack with all kinds of cracks and crevices," he said.

But the project ran into unexpected trouble a few months ago when the group's material handler and vessel broke at the same time. The material handler is used to move the 700-pound (320-kilogram) railroad ties onto the landing craft Lil' Mo, which the group has hired to transport material to the reef site.

Lil' Mo's propeller shaft broke and the vessel was stuck in Port Aransas for several weeks.

Glick called the situation a "train wreck."

But a longtime supporter of the project, Max Nichols, stepped up and donated a replacement material handler, Glick said. Two companies also offered to dig ditches and improve drainage at the site, he said.

"Besides the science, this is really about moving material. One reason we can get so much done is because of all this volunteerism," Glick said. "We've moved material for about one-tenth the cost of normal reefing contracts."

Glick hopes to keep the project in operation long enough to finish it, but he said he isn't certain how much more money will be needed.

___

Information from: The Brownsville Herald, http://www.brownsvilleherald.com