Texas Roadhouse: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $30.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $605.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $597.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $158.2 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.46 billion.

Texas Roadhouse shares have risen nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $65.42, a rise of 13 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXRH