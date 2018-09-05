Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Sept. 5 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: Water stained; 78-86 degrees; 0.79' low. Black bass are fair to good on shallow running crankbaits, Senkos and Texas rigs. Sunfish are fair to good on cut nightcrawlers and corn. Catfish are fair to good nightcrawlers.

BASTROP: Water stained; 89-93 degrees. Black bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and liver. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 88-92 degrees; 5.47' low. Black bass are fair on Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits around structure. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on hot dogs, Spam, and summer sausage. Yellow catfish are slow.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 7.53' low. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastic worms in 8-15 feet, and on jigs and buzzbaits in 4-10 feet. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and white or shad Li'l Fishies in 10-18 feet. Channel catfish are slow. Blue catfish are good on cheesebait in 5-10 feet Yellow catfish are good on trotlines baited with perch and goldfish in 3-10 feet.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 88-92 degrees; 8.43' low. Black bass are good on white buzzbaits, watermelon topwaters, and weightless Texas rigged purple flake Whacky Sticks in 5-15 feet. Striped bass are fair on topwaters and Rat-L-Traps at first light, and drifting live bait. White bass are fair trolling Shad Raps and jigging Pirk Minnows and Tiny Traps over rock piles in 20-30 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on live bait and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on juglines and trotlines baited with goldfish and perch.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 89-93 degrees; 7.25' low. Black bass are good on watermelon red Flukes, Texas rigged watermelon Whacky Sticks, and white crankbaits off points in 2-8 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Smallmouth bass are good on root beer grubs, craws, and watermelon red tubes on ball jigheads in 8-15 feet. Crappie are good on white tube jigs and live minnows over brush piles in 10 feet upriver. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are good on juglines and trotlines upriver.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 88-92 degrees; 4.87' low. Black bass are very good on Rat-L-Traps, spinnerbaits, and chartreuse soft plastics. Hybrid striper are fair on live shad near the park and the store. Crappie are good on minnows and Li'l Fishies at night. Channel catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch and chicken livers. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and Carolina rigged green pumpkin soft plastics over humps. Channel and blue catfish are slow.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 89-93 degrees; 2.00' low. Black bass are good on watermelon Carolina rigged soft plastics, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on minnows, Charlie slabs, and pet spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and green tube jigs. Catfish are fair on chicken livers and frozen shrimp.

GRANGER: Water stained; 88-92 degrees; 1.49' low. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastic worms and crankbaits around timber. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows in 4-15 feet. Blue catfish are fair on juglines baited with shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: Water stained; 90-94 degrees; 0.71' low. Black bass are fair on topwaters, weightless watermelon red Whacky Sticks, and Bleeding Shad Rat-L-Traps in 5-12 feet at daylight. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs over brush piles in 15 feet. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with goldfish and perch.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.58' low. Black bass are slow. White bass are good on pet spoons and Li'l Fishies. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait in 5-15 feet. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 88-92 degrees; 7.25' low. Black bass are fair on crankbaits and soft plastic worms early. Striped bass are fair on live shad. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows and pink tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines and juglines baited with goldfish. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 88-92 degrees; 2.67' low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastics and spinnerbaits. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers, minnows, and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE: Water murky; 89-93 degrees; 8.12' low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin crankbaits and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on chicken livers and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water stained; 90-94 degrees; 27.09' low. Black bass are good on bone topwaters, red shad worms, and smoke grubs. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on grubs, topwaters, and chrome jigging spoons. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers and fresh cut perch. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are good on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 6.64' low. Black bass are fair on pumpkinseed soft plastics. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on minnows, pet spoons, and Charlie slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and yellow tube jigs. Catfish are good on frozen shrimp, stinkbait, and live bait.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water clear; 82-85 degrees; 1.45' low. Black bass are fair on hollow body frogs, weightless Senkos and white buzzbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BENBROOK: Water lightly stained; 81-85 degrees; 8.03' low. Black bass are fair on medium crankbaits, shakyhead worms and topwater walking baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.38' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and Magnum shakyheads. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 2.14' low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, topwaters, and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on brush piles on minnows. Catfish are fair on rod and reel.

BRIDGEPORT: Water clear; 82-85 degrees: 7.06' low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, shakyhead worms and shad pattern squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are slow on minnows. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.21' low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and bladed jigs in green pumpkin. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 82-85 degrees, 2.10' low. Black bass are slow on shakyhead worms, topwater walking baits and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters.

COOPER: Water stained; 81-90 degrees; 3.89' low. Black bass are slow on shakyhead worms, weightless Senkos and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striper and white bass are good on slabs.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 2.72' low. Black bass are fair on medium diving crankbaits, shakyhead worms, and topwater poppers. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

FAIRFIELD: Water lightly stained. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, shakyhead worms and Whopper Ploppers in bone. No report on other species.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 82-85 degrees; 2.33' low. Black bass are slow on large flutter spoons, football jigs and deep diving crankbaits. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on brush piles. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait

GRAPEVINE: Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 3.50' low. Black bass are fair on football jigs, topwater walking baits and shallow crankbaits. White bass and hybrid bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

JOE POOL: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 2.11' low. Black bass are fair on topwater poppers, Texas rigged craws and bladed jigs. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAKE O' THE PINES: Water stained; 82-86 degrees: 1.15' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, bladed jigs and hollow body frogs. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAVON: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees: 4.25' low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged craws, squarebill crankbaits and bladed jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 3.25' low'. Black bass are fair on medium diving crankbaits, Yellow Magic poppers and Magnum shakyheads. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water stained; 89-96 degrees; 3.33' low. Black bass are fair on shakyheads, bladed jigs and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 83-86 degrees; 4.03' low. Black bass are slow on soft plastic swimbaits, Texas rigged worms and weightless Senkos. Crappie are fair on minnows and white jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 82-85 degrees; 2.14' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, spinnerbaits and shakyhead worms. Crappie are good on minnows. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 3.92' low. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, shakyhead worms and black and blue football jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

RAY ROBERTS: Water clear to lightly stained: 81-85 degrees; 1.61' low. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigged creature baits, topwater walking baits and deep diving crankbaits. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 82-84 degrees; 1.99' low. Black bass are good on shakyhead worms, topwaters and Texas rigged creature baits. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and chartreuse jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water stained; 83-86 degrees; 2.38' low. Black bass are fair on buzzbaits, hollow body frogs and Texas rigged creature baits. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 0.69' low. Black bass are slow on shakyhead worms, topwaters and shallow and medium crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 83-85 degrees; 3.86' low. Black bass are fair on shakyhead worms, weightless flukes and buzzbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained to muddy; 83-87 degrees; 5.05' high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, black buzzbaits and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 91-95 degrees; 37.61' low. Black bass are fair on soft plastics and jigs in 20-28 feet. Striped bass are good on slabs and topwaters. White bass are good on topwaters and slabs. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and punchbait in 40-80 feet. Yellow catfish are fair to good on trotlines and juglines baited with live perch in 20-30 feet. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are good on watermelon spinnerbaits and soft plastic worms in reeds. Striped bass are good on liver and perch off points near the pier. Redfish are excellent on perch, shad, and silver spoons. Channel and blue catfish are very good on liver, shrimp and cut bait.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are fair on perch colored crankbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on spoons and striper jigs. Redfish are fair on live perch and tilapia along the shoreline, and on live bait along the crappie wall. Channel catfish are slow. Blue catfish are good on liver and cut bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 88-92 degrees; 28.66' low. Black bass are very good on watermelon crankbaits and large soft plastic lizards and worms. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Drum are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait in 5-10 feet. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live perch.

COLETO CREEK: Water clear; 105 degrees at the hot water discharge, 90-94 degrees in main lake; 3.94' low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastics and Rat-L-Traps around vegetation in 8-10 feet. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines and droplines baited with live perch and goldfish in 10-14 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: Water off color; 81-87 degrees; 4.88' low. Black bass are fair to good Texas rigs, weightless flukes and jigs. White bass are fair to good on slabs. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and live shad.

FALCON: Water murky; 90-94 degrees; 39' low. Black bass are good on large soft plastics and slow rolling spinnerbaits in 5-10 feet. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on frozen shrimp, cut bait, and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

TEXANA: Water stained; 78-84 degrees; 2.04' low. Black bass are fair to good on Senkos, shad pattern crankbaits and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 88-92 degrees; 1.95' low. Black bass are fair on chartreuse Carolina rigged soft plastics, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are good on silver/gold striper jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs. Catfish are good on liver and bait shrimp.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are fair on electric blue soft plastic worms and watermelon crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and pink tube jigs. Catfish are fair on minnows, cut bait, and frozen shrimp.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water clear to stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.83' low. Black bass to 4 pounds are good on topwaters and shad flukes near grass beds. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on live minnows over brush piles. Bream are good on live worms in 12 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on juglines baited with shad and perch. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 88-92 degrees; 0.40' low. Black bass are fair on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps and crankbaits. Striped bass are good on slabs, pet spoons, and troll tubes. White bass are good on troll tubes, pet spoons, and Charlie slabs. Crappie are good on minnows in 20 feet. Blue catfish are fair on shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 89-93 degrees; 3.54' low. Black bass are slow. White bass are fair on minnows and silver spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and chartreuse jigs over brush piles. Bream are fair on crickets and nightcrawlers. Catfish are good on trotlines baited with shrimp and cut bait.

STEINHAGEN: 0.13' low. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 3.99' low. Black bass are good on redbug and watermelon red soft plastic worms and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on silver spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and blue/green tube jigs over baited holes in 20 feet. Bream are good on nightcrawlers and crickets in 2-8 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait, stinkbait, livers, and hearts. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: Water off color; 75-82 degrees; 35.81' low. Black bass are fair on jigs, Texas rigs and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut bait.

MACKENZIE: Water stained; 85-91 degrees; 77.5' low. Black bass are fair on shallow running crankbaits and Texas rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and live baitfish.

MEREDITH: Water fairly clear; 84-89 degrees; 50.22' low. No reports on black bass. No reports of smallmouth bass or walleye. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in limited numbers.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear main lake, stained up the river; 77 degrees main lake, 79 up the creeks; 8.51' low. Black bass are slow on spoons, topwater baits early, Texas rigged 7" Power Worms and Z-Man TRDs. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 78-83 degrees; 3.88' low. Black bass are fair Texas rigs, Senkos and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: Water fairly clear; 78-84 degrees; 19.16' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, shad pattern crankbaits and jigs. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers.

FT. PHANTOM HILL: Water off color; 77-83 degrees; 4.9' low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, drop shot rigged Zoom Trick Worms and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around deeper structure. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water off color; 79-84 degrees; 5.94' low. Black bass are fair to good on medium running crankbaits, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: 75-83 degrees; 1.49' low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs and weightless soft plastics. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on live bait and nightcrawlers.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 77-84 degrees; 13.29' low. Black bass are fair to good on shakyheads, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 77-83 degrees; 44.48' low. Black bass are fair to good on squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigs and finesse jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are good on cut and live bait.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water fairly clear; 77-83 degrees; 4.09' low. Black bass are fair to good on split shot rigged flukes, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs around structure in 15-20 feet. White bass are fair to good on slabs. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

SPENCE: 52.51' low. No report on black bass. No report on crappie. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait and nightcrawlers.

STAMFORD: Water stained to muddy; 78-84 degrees; 3.83' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and live minnows around structure. White bass are fair on slabs. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 76-83 degrees; 28.08' low. This lake is currently experiencing a fish kill due to golden alga. Biologists are monitoring the situation and will post updates as they become available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 75-83 degrees; 24.6' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs and squarebill crankbaits. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Redfish are good in the marsh with high tides. Tides are well above normal. Drifters have worked slicks for trout and redfish on plastics and topwaters.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Bull redfish are good at the jetty.

BOLIVAR: Trout are good on the south shoreline on topwaters and soft plastics. Trout, bull redfish, black drum, sand trout and redfish are good at Rollover Pass.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and birds. Redfish are good on live bait around the reefs. Redfish are good on the north shoreline on gold spoons and small topwaters.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout and redfish are good on soft plastics while working slicks and mud boils. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Trout are good for drifters on plum plastics.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout and redfish are good in the back lakes on live bait. Bull redfish are good in the surf and at San Luis Pass on crabs and mullet. Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetties on shrimp and crabs.

TEXAS CITY: Sand trout and Gulf trout are good in the channel on shrimp. Redfish are fair to good in Moses Lake on crabs and shrimp.

FREEPORT: Bull redfish are good on live bait and crabs on the Surfside Beach. Black drum and redfish are good on the reefs. Bull redfish are good at the jetties.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good for drifters on live shrimp, Gulps and DOA Shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Trout and redfish are fair to good on the shorelines for waders tossing small topwaters and plastics. Redfish are good in Lake Austin and on the north shoreline.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are good on live shrimp and topwaters in Oyster Lake, Crab Lake and Shell Island.

PORT O'CONNOR: Bull redfish are good in the surf and at the jetty on natural baits. Trout and redfish are good for waders and drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp and DOA Shrimp.

ROCKPORT: Redfish are good on mullet on the Estes Flats and around Mud Island. Trout and redfish are good in the back of Allyn's Bight and schooling.

PORT ARANSAS: Trout are fair around Super Flats and Mud Island on topwaters. Redfish are fair at East Flats and Shamrock Cove on topwaters and plastics under rattling corks.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Redfish are good on the shallow flats on gold spoons and small topwaters. Sand trout and croakers are good in the channels on fresh shrimp.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters and plum plastics around rocks and grass. Redfish are good in the Land Cut on live bait.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are fair to good around East Cut. Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes on topwaters and soft plastics under a popping cork.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout, redfish and snook are fair to good on the flats on DOA Lures and live bait. Tarpon and bull redfish are fair to good around the jetty.

PORT ISABEL: Redfish are good at Gas Well Flats and in South Bay on Gulps. Trout and redfish are fair to good while drifting sand and grass flats on live shrimp and Gulps under popping corks.