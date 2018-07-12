Texas Fishing Report

The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for July 11 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: Water stained; 84-89 degrees; 0.76' low. Black bass are good on Zara Spooks, Texas rigs, jigs and Carolina rigs. Sunfish are good on cut nightcrawlers. Catfish are good on live bait and nightcrawlers.

BASTROP: Water stained; 87-91 degrees. Black bass are fair on watermelon crankbaits. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on cheesebait and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 3.32' low. Black bass are good trolling Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows in 20 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 5.92' low. Black bass are good on craw and shad colored crankbaits around docks in 3-10 feet, and on green pumpkin and redbug soft plastic worms in 8-15 feet. White bass are good on small spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and tube jigs off lighted docks at night in 8-15 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and white or shad Li'l Fishies in 10-18 feet. Channel catfish are good on cheesebait and cut shad over baited holes. Blue catfish are good on prepared bait in 5-10 feet. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines baited with perch, shrimp, and goldfish in 3-10 feet.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 4.11' low. Black bass are fair on chartreuse topwaters, Texas rigged pumpkinseed worms, and watermelon flukes along secondary points in 10-18 feet. Striped bass are fair on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps, Zara Spooks, and shad colored crankbaits early and late. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and green tube jigs over brush piles. Channel catfish are fair on stinkbait and shrimp. Yellow and blue catfish are good on juglines and trotlines baited with goldfish and perch.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 5.00' low. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits, soft plastic worms, and crankbaits in 6-14 feet early. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on minnows. Smallmouth bass are good on watermelon topwaters along ledges in 5-15 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows over brush piles in 8-12 feet. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on juglines and trotlines baited with live bait.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 4.07' low. Black bass are good on watermelon Rat-L-Traps and spinnerbaits. Hybrid striper are fair on live shad near the park. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs at night. Channel catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are good on shad colored spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps in 10-20 feet. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait and shad in 10-15 feet.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 1.26' low. Black bass are fair on pumpkinseed soft plastics, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on chartreuse striper jigs. White bass are fair on slabs and chartreuse spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.

GRANGER: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.13' low. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastics and spinnerbaits. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on chartreuse jigs in 6-12 feet. Blue catfish are good on juglines baited with fresh shad. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live perch.

LBJ: Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.77' low. Black bass are fair on chartreuse jigs, pumpkinseed topwaters, and green pumpkin Whacky Sticks in 6-18 feet early. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on slabs and spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows over brush piles in 12-18 feet. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.74' low. Black bass are good on watermelon and June bug soft plastic worms, white or chartreuse spinnerbaits, and shallow running crankbaits. White bass are good on slabs over humps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs off docks. Channel catfish are fair on stinkbait. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 82-86 degrees; 4.84' low. Black bass are good on spinnerbaits and crankbaits off points early and late. Striped bass are fair on white striper jigs. White bass are good on live shad and Li'l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows and green tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 84-88 degrees; 0.91' low. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastics and crankbaits. Hybrid striper are fair on shad. White bass are good on shad and Li'l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE: Water murky; 85-89 degrees; 6.13' low. Black bass are good on chartreuse and green pumpkin soft plastics and crankbaits. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp and liver. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 21.44' low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastic worms, white grubs, and shad colored topwaters in 8-18 feet. Striped bass are fair on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait and stinkbait. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are good on chartreuse spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are fair on shad and silver striper jigs. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on punchbait and frozen shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 3.07' low. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on silver spoons and white striper jigs. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and pink tube jigs. Catfish are fair on shrimp and stinkbait.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 0.38' low. Black bass are fair on weightless Flukes, Carolina rigged creature baits and Texas rigged worms. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

BENBROOK: Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 6.42' low. Black bass are fair on topwater walking baits, shakyhead worms and deep crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BOB SANDLIN: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.57' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, hollow body frogs and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

BONHAM: Water lightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 1.06' low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, topwaters, and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on brush piles on minnows. Catfish are fair on rod and reel.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained, 86-89 degrees: 2.97' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, shakyhead worms and squarebill crankbaits in shad patterns. Crappie are slow on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water stained to muddy; 89-92 degrees; 0.01' high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and bladed jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CEDAR CREEK: Water stained to lightly stained; 85-89 degrees, 1.04' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, medium crankbaits and shakyheads. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs.

COOPER: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.93' low. Black bass are fair on buzzbaits, weightless Flukes and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striper and white bass are fair on slabs.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 2.92' low. Black bass are fair on shallow crankbaits, shakyhead worms, and drop shot rigs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

FAIRFIELD: Water lightly stained. Black bass are fair on weightless Senkos, Texas rigged creature baits, and wacky worms. No report on other species.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 87-89 degrees; 1.36' low. Black bass are good on Magnum shakyheads, football jigs and Carolina rigged Flukes. White and yellow bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

GRAPEVINE: Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 1.65' low. Black bass are slow on football jigs, Texas rigged craws and drop shot worms. White bass and hybrid bass are good on minnows and topwaters. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines

JOE POOL: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 1.23' low. Black bass are fair on weightless Flukes, topwaters and Texas rigged craws. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAKE O' THE PINES: Water stained; 85-90 degrees: 0.20' high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and bladed jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAVON: Water stained; 87-91 degrees: 2.12' low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, black buzzbaits and topwaters. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 2.04' low'. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigged lizards, weightless Flukes and topwaters. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MARTIN CREEK: Water stained; 90-98 degrees; 1.60' low. Black bass are slow on Whopper Ploppers, shakyhead worms and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 3.23' low. Black bass are slow on weightless Flukes, drop shot worms and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.91' low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, shallow crankbaits and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are good on trotlines.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees; 1.93' low. Black bass are fair on spinnerbaits, topwater poppers and Texas rigged craws. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained: 84-88 degrees; 0.94' low. Black bass are fair on topwaters, Carolina rigged worms and football jigs. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.86' low. Black bass are good on shakyhead worms, weightless Senkos and shallow crankbaits White bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 1.20' low. Black bass are fair on buzz frogs, spinnerbaits and Texas rigged craws. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.82' high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, topwaters and medium crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Striped bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 2.53' low. Black bass are slow on shakeyhead worms, weightless Flukes and drop shot worms. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained to muddy; 86-89 degrees; 6.31' high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, buzzfrogs and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 87-91 degrees; 32.81' low. Black bass are very good on watermelon topwaters, swimbaits, Senkos, frogs, and soft plastics. Striped bass are fair on spoons and topwaters. White bass are fair on crankbaits, grubs, and live minnows. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on shrimp, and nightcrawlers under popping corks. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastics, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. Redfish are fair on perch, shad, and silver spoons. Channel and blue catfish are good on liver, shrimp, and cheesebait near the dam. Yellow catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are good on spoons and striper jigs near the dam and the crappie wall. Redfish are good on live perch, tilapia, and crawfish. Channel catfish are fair on liver, bait shrimp, cheesebait, and shad. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 26.96' low. Black bass are good on black/blue crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwaters. White bass are fair on pet spoons. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut bait and shrimp. Yellow catfish are good on juglines baited with live bait.

COLETO CREEK: Water clear; 101 degrees at the hot water discharge, 90 degrees in main lake; 2.37' low. Black bass are good on soft plastics and spinnerbaits in 6-8 feet. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue tube jigs in 10 feet. Channel and blue catfish are fair on trotlines and droplines baited with live perch in 10-12 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: Water off color; 82-88 degrees; 3.12' low. Black bass are good on topwaters early, later switching to Texas rigs and jigs. White bass are fair to good on Little Georges. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and live shad.

FALCON: Water murky; 88-92 degrees; 36.03' low. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastics, jigs on ledges and drop offs, and crankbaits in 6-15 feet. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are fair on pink tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on liver and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

TEXANA: Water stained; 82-89 degrees; 0.24' low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early and late, midday switching to jigs, Texas rigs and drop shot rigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.06' low. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastics, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs over brush piles. Catfish are good on stinkbait and prepared bait.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are good on chartreuse soft plastic worms, Rat-L-Traps, and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and pink tube jigs. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, cut bait, and shrimp.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.59' low. Black bass to 4 pounds are fair on topwaters. White bass are slow. Crappie are excellent on live minnows. Bream are very good on live worms. Channel and blue catfish are good on juglines baited with cut shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.03' low. Black bass are good on chartreuse spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are good on Zara spooks. White bass are fair on troll tubes and slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Blue catfish are good on cut bait and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 85-89 degrees; 2.10' low. Black bass are fair on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps and watermelon soft plastic worms and lizards. White bass are fair on Li'l Fishies. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs over brush piles. Bream are fair on nightcrawlers. Catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait.

STEINHAGEN: 0.17' high. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 2.59' low. Black bass are fair on watermelon red soft plastic worms in 10-20 feet. Striped bass are fair on live bait and silver striper jigs. White bass are fair on silver spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs over brush in 10-20 feet. Bream are good on crickets and nightcrawlers in 2-8 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: Water off color; 78-89 degrees; 34.54' low. Black bass are fair on topwaters early and late, midday switching to Texas rigs and shakyheads. Crappie are fair on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut bait.

MACKENZIE: Water stained; 79-88 degrees; 76.38' low. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and live baitfish.

MEREDITH: Water fairly clear; 78-87 degrees; 49.02' low. No reports on black bass. No reports of smallmouth bass or walleye. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in limited numbers.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear main lake, stained up the river; 81-84 degrees main lake, 85 up the creeks; 7.09' low. Black bass are good on Whopper Ploppers, Zara Spooks, 7" Power Worms and Senkos. Crappie are slow. Catfish are slow.

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 79-85 degrees; 2.68' low. Black bass are fair on Zara Spooks, Carolina rigs, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: 17.96' low. After a period of drought, this lake caught water and boating is now allowed. However, it is not currently recommended for fishing due to severe golden alga blooms.

FT. PHANTOM HILL: Water off color; 79-87 degrees; 3.53' low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early, later switching to Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around deeper structure. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water off color; 79-88 degrees; 4.99' low. Black bass are fair on Yellow Magics, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: 78-87 degrees; 1.38' low. Black bass are good on topwaters, shakyheads, Texas rigs and jigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on live bait and nightcrawlers.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 78-86 degrees; 12.74' low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, shakyheads and jigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and live minnows. Catfish are fair to good on live and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 79-88 degrees; 42.51' low. Black bass are fair to good on black/blue jigs, Senkos, Texas rigs and drop shot rigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are good on cut and live bait.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water fairly clear; 78-87 degrees; 2.37' low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early and late, midday switching to drop shot rigs, jigs and Texas rigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around structure in 14-22 feet. White bass are fair to good on slabs. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on live and cut bait.

SPENCE: 53.53' low. No report on black bass. No report on crappie. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait and nightcrawlers.

STAMFORD: Water stained to muddy; 80-87 degrees; 2.85' low. Black bass are fair to good on Yellow Magics, jigs and Carolina rigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and live minnows around structure. White bass are fair on slabs. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 78-86 degrees; 26.89' low. This lake is currently experiencing a fish kill due to golden alga. Biologists are monitoring the situation and will post updates as they become available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 78-87 degrees; 23.61' low. Black bass are fair to good on Pop Rs early, later switching to Texas rigs, jigs and medium running crankbaits. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good in the middle of the lake over rafts of shad. Redfish are good on the Louisiana shoreline on Down South Lures.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are good around the nearshore rigs on finger mullet. Sheepshead and black drum are good at the jetty on live shrimp. Trout are fair to good around Lighthouse Cove and around the jetty rocks on topwaters.

BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good at Rollover Pass on topwaters and shrimp. Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on soft plastics and plugs. Black drum and redfish are good at Rollover Pass. Croakers are good on dead shrimp in the channel and around the pass.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are good while wading with topwaters. Trout are good around the wells and pods of shad on Bass Assassins, Gamblers and Lil' Johns. Redfish and trout are fair to good at the spillway on shrimp.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good on the south shoreline while wading with She Pups. Trout are good on mid-bay reefs on soft plastics and croakers in 8-12 feet of water.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good for drifters working shell on live shrimp. Trout, sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp. Tarpon are showing on the beachfront. Kingfish, ling, red snapper and sharks are good offshore.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are good on the channel on croakers. Trout are good on reefs and wells on live bait. Sand trout are fair on fresh shrimp off the piers.

FREEPORT: Sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs. Trout and sand trout are good at the jetties on shrimp and DOA Shrimp. Trout are good in the surf. Kingfish, red snapper and ling are good offshore.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good for drifters on live shrimp over humps and scattered shell. Redfish are fair to good around slicks on topwaters and live shrimp. Trout are good for waders on croakers along the south shoreline.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are fair to good on the edge of Oyster Lake on shrimp and crabs. Trout are good on sand and grass on Bass Assassins, Down South Lures and croakers.

PORT O'CONNOR: Trout and redfish are fair on topwaters over soft mud in waist-deep water in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair at the mouths of bayous on the outgoing tide. Trout are good around Pass Cavallo on soft plastics and croakers.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair on free-lined shrimp in the deep channels. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are fair to good in the deep guts with low tides.

PORT ARANSAS: Redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp. Offshore is good for sharks, ling, red snapper and kingfish.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on Gulps and live shrimp. Redfish are good in the guts on the outgoing tide on Gulps and live shrimp.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are fair in mud and grass on Corkies and topwaters. Trout are fair to good in the Land Cut on plum Bass Assassins and She Pups. Trout are fair to good while drifting with topwaters at Rocky Slough.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are fair on topwaters and soft plastics under corks around sand and grass. Redfish are fair to good while drifting pot holes and sand flats on live shrimp and Gulps. Offshore is good for red snapper, ling and kingfish.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout are fair to good around the spoil islands, channel edges and color changes on DOA Shrimp. Trout are good on shrimp and mullet at the jetty.

PORT ISABEL: Trout and redfish are fair to good at Gas Well Flats on live shrimp and Gulps. Trout are good on live shrimp while drifting potholes.