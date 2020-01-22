Texas Capital: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $73.9 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.44 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $355.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $266.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.7 million.

Texas Capital shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.38, a decrease of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

