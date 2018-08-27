Texans star JJ Watt's Hurricane Harvey effort raises $41.6M

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans star J.J. Watt says he has distributed the $41.6 million his foundation raised to help rebuild the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey.

An online fundraiser Watt launched after the storm hit Texas last year went viral and far exceeded his original goal of raising $200,000.

Watt routed the money to eight groups actively involved in Texas' rebuilding and recovery. According to the Texans, the funds have already been used to clean up and rebuild more than 600 homes, distribute more than 26,000 meals and provide health care to more than 6,500 people.

In a statement released by the Texans on Monday, Watt said he was grateful for the "generosity of strangers" who donated to the fundraiser.