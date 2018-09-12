Tailored Brands: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $49.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The specialty apparel retailer posted revenue of $823.4 million in the period.

Tailored Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.50 per share.

Tailored Brands shares have increased nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.94, an increase of 80 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLRD